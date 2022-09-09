Suspects pistol-whip Toledo mother carrying baby in attempted carjacking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman during an attempted carjacking.

Officers said the mother was strapping her baby in a car seat when the suspects approached her.

Surveillance footage caught the moment on camera. Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The seemingly random attack happened Wednesday night on Berdan Ave. in Toledo.

The 31-year-old mother came out of the house carrying her baby as four suspects walked by. She told 13abc she was on her way to work. As she strapped the car seat in, one suspect walks back to see whether she was paying attention.

Seconds later, the video shows two suspects running towards the woman, and you hear the mother screaming. During the 911 call, the mother told the dispatcher that the suspects beat her head with a gun. She said she was bleeding all around and didn’t know where the blood was coming from.

The victim said the suspects kicked her and demanded her car keys. The mother suffered injuries that resulted in her getting staples in her head had to get staples, however, the baby was unharmed.

The suspects fled the scene and, while running, dropped the clip of the gun. TPD said investigators collected the clip as evidence.

Those who can identify the people in the video or have any information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers by text or call at 419-255-1111.

