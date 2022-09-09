Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection.

Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.

The chase went on for six miles and ended when the suspect’s car crashed at the intersection of Secor Rd. and Sylvania Ave, striking multiple vehicles in the process.

“I saw the white car barrel through everybody who was just sitting there. There was at least three or four cars that got hit by him,” a witness told 13abc.

The suspect was arrested for property damage and running from police but TPD said he is also wanted for several felonies in other jurisdictions.

A man who police interviewed as a witness told 13abc it’s the first police chase he has seen in Toledo and decided to record the incident on his phone for safety reasons.

“I feel that I have to make sure I’m safe, there’s passers by that need to be watched out, there is the actual suspects who cause the issue, granted yes, they may have caused the issue but here but they still have rights to be safe,” the witness said. “The honest reason I stopped to take the videos was to make sure everybody was and that’s ridiculous.”

A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the suspect was wanted for multiple felonies. (wtvg)

