Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay is dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to weaken further as it curls out to sea, possibly bringing rain to southernmost California by the weekend.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

It had moved back over open water by late Thursday and was expected to weaken further Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
Someone stole the beloved tandem bike Caleb Hooten would ride with his grandmother Janelle...
Tandem bike stolen from 12-year-old with special needs and his grandmother
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US