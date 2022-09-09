Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
She was shot in the back of the head and survived
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
A judge ordered the pastor to stay away from his victim.
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

Latest News

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested
13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
WATCH: 13abc’s Dan Smith rappels down building for charity
13abc's Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory
WATCH: 13abc's Dan Smith rappels down Toledo building for charity
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold