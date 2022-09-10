Birthday Club
1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday, police say

A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police.

It happened on Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene and several cones were placed marking evidence.

Detectives didn’t initially identify the victim. They are questioning a couple of witnesses. There are no suspects in custody, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

This was the second deadly shooting in the city on Saturday. The first happened early in the morning on Hoiles Avenue.

