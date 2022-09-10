Birthday Club
13abc Football Friday: Week 4

WTVG Football Friday
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford.

League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others.

Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecata.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Dexter at Bedford

Clyde at Start

Fremont Ross at Clay

Central Catholic at Findlay

Springfield at Southview

Northview at Napoleon

St. Francis at Whitmer

Detroit Loyola at Whiteford

Ottawa Hills at Margaretta

Bellevue at Edison

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Rossford at Genoa

Brunswick at Waite

Lima Senior at St. John’s

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
