13abc Football Friday: Week 4
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford.
League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others.
Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecata.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Dexter at Bedford
Clyde at Start
Fremont Ross at Clay
Central Catholic at Findlay
Springfield at Southview
Northview at Napoleon
St. Francis at Whitmer
Detroit Loyola at Whiteford
Ottawa Hills at Margaretta
Bellevue at Edison
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Bowling Green at Perrysburg
Rossford at Genoa
Brunswick at Waite
Lima Senior at St. John’s
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.