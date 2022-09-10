Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power.

The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer.

Power is expected to be back on by 2:00 p.m. and according to Toledo Edison, one to 20 people have been affected by the outage.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle that hit the transformer.
The vehicle that hit the transformer.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the...
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
Toledo Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman during an...
Suspects pistol-whip Toledo mother carrying baby in attempted carjacking
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

Latest News

Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the...
Car hits transformer overnight
TFRD says the home has severe fire damage
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
Sept. 10, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 10, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
It happened on Hoiles Avenue
Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo