Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power.

The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer.

Power is expected to be back on by 2:00 p.m. and according to Toledo Edison, one to 20 people have been affected by the outage.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle that hit the transformer. (wtvg)

