Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky franchise pizza owner faces solicitation charges as part of a Florida human trafficking operation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 61-year-old John Glass, of Verona, Kentucky, on Sept. 1.

John Glass (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit a lewd act.

Glass allegedly responded to an online escort advertisement and agreed to have unprotected sex with an undercover detective.

Glass allegedly told detectives he’d engaged in lewd behavior around four times in the past.

Glass and his family were visiting their vacation home in Kissimmee, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is owner of Glass Family Pizza, a Domino’s Pizza franchise with dozens of locations in the Tri-State.

The exact number of Glass Family Pizza franchise locations remains unclear; the company’s website appears no longer to exist. A cached version of the website, however, lists the number at 49 with locations in Greater Cincinnati as well as the Columbus area.

His next court appearance in Polk County is scheduled for Nov. 11.

Glass was one of 160 people arrested in Polk County over a seven-day span in an effort dubbed “Operation Fall Haul 2,” according to a sheriff’s media release.

Detectives worked undercover posing as escorts and customers (”Johns”), posting fake ads online and responding to advertisements for subjects offering escort services.

Detectives charged those arrested with 52 total felonies and 216 total misdemeanors.

Fifteen of those arrested, including Glass, were from outside the state of Florida.

Said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, “The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked.

“Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.