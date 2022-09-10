Birthday Club
Government officials host entrepreneurship and small business roundtable

Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will host an entrepreneurship and...
Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will host an entrepreneurship and small business roundtable on Sept. 11.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Majority Whip James Clyburn and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will host an entrepreneurship and small business roundtable tomorrow.

On Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Toledo area African American business leaders will join the officials at the roundtable to discuss economic empowerment and African American Entrepreneurship in Northwest Ohio.

Industry professionals from agriculture, transportation, real estate, childcare and much more will be present to provide their knowledge.

A reservation is required to attend the event.

