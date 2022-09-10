Birthday Club
Health department hosts farmers market

By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is encouraging the community to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, while they’re in season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the health department is hosting a farmers market, providing the community with fresh foods.

The farmers market will take place at 635 N. Erie St. at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Toledo Farmers Market staff will be on-site to assist with individuals using SNAP benefits.

WIC farmer’s market coupons and Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program coupons will be accepted, in addition to those paying cash.

For more information, contact Melissa Lanier at (419)-213-4599 or lanierme@co.lucas.oh.us.

