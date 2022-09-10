Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month.

The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that focuses on local, independently-owned restaurants. At selected establishments, popular dishes will be highlighted and an interview with Tony Fronk, the restaurants owner, will find out what makes the Whitehouse Inn special.

The inn was originally purchased by John Fronk, Tony’s father, in 1995, and he ran it with his two sons. Tony bought him out in 2007 and has since remodeled due to the restaurants popularity.

“The support of the community is phenomenal,” Fronk said. “A lot of people tell us it’s like a ‘Cheers’. It’s a much different atmosphere than walking into a corporate [restaurant]. I think we do a much better job taking care of the guests.”

Fronk credits the Whitehouse Inn’s success to his father, John, but also the staff, especially the kitchen.

Fronk notes that the staff serves upwards of 800 pounds of prime rib and 120 pounds of perch each week.

“These guys I’ve got in the kitchen now are extremely talented and they’re very dedicated to what they’re doing,” Fronk said.

America’s Best Restaurant will be filming at the Whitehouse Inn on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. through noon.

