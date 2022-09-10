Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police.

Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.

According to a press release from Loves Park Police, officials issued a warrant for Deontez L. Williams, 31, of Rockford, Illinois, in connection to the fatal shooting of Detrayvian Jones, 24. Jones was killed in May of this year. LPP said Williams is in custody in Lucas County pending extradition to Winnebago County.

Williams was taken into police custody in Toledo Thursday after police say he led officers on a chase that ended in a multi-car crash at Secor and Sylvania. Police said no one was hurt.

Toledo Police told 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. TPD officers tried to pull Williams over at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo when he fled the scene in his car.

Williams is expected to be extradited to Winnebago County next week.

You can watch Thursday’s report on the police chase below.

