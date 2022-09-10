Man found dead inside Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Grantley Road and Westbrook Drive.

Police are still at the scene. They haven’t released details about the man or what led up to his death.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

It would mark the third murder recorded Saturday in Toledo.

The last time Toledo saw three murders in one day was April 25, 2022.

A man was found shot to death in a car on Hoiles Avenue just after 3 a.m., investigators said. Another man died at a hospital after a shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. in East Toledo, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.