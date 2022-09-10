Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage.

Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke coming from downstairs and he ended up jumping out of a second story window to escape the flames.

No one was injured.

TFRD deemed this fire as suspicious. The cause is under investigation.

