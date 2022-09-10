Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo

It happened on Hoiles Avenue
It happened on Hoiles Avenue(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a man was shot and killed on Hoiles Avenue.

Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the man had been shot while sitting in his car. They say shell casings were found on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more about this incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
A police chase in Toledo ends in a crash at Secor and Sylvania on Sept. 8, 2022. Police say the...
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas
Toledo Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman during an...
Suspects pistol-whip Toledo mother carrying baby in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Sept. 10, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 10, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
13abc Football Friday: Week 4, part 3 trifecta
13abc Football Friday: Week 4, part 2
13abc Football Friday: Week 4, part 2
13abc Football Friday: Week 4, part 1
13abc Football Friday: Week 4, part 1