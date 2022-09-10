Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a man was shot and killed on Hoiles Avenue.

Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the man had been shot while sitting in his car. They say shell casings were found on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you as we learn more about this incident.

