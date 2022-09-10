Birthday Club
Monroe Public Safety releases scam alert

By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has issued a scam alert after citizens received apparent scam calls using a Monroe phone number.

According to a Facebook post, the caller discussed owed taxes and how to qualify for tax breaks, but the calls are not coming from the city.

Today, the public safety department received information that these calls are still happening.

The city will not contact anyone by telephone to discuss delinquent tax matters.

If you have questions, contact City of Monroe Clerk and Treasurer at (734)-384-9140. For more information on scams, visit the FBI’s website.

If you feel like you have been a victim to a scam, contact the City of Monroe Police at (734)-241-3300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

