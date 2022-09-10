Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)(Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New footage released to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to an incident report from the Cleveland Police Department.

Security camera footage released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing through the carousel.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department

A witness saw Garrett entered the restricted area and immediately called police, the report said.

Garrett told officers while being questioned he noticed the zipper of his luggage had been opened and a pair of shoes estimated to be $1,000 were missing, the report said.

He also told officers he noticed an employee through the carousel door after the carousel stopped, which was when he jumped through the carousel.

“What you did was a big, big no-no,” one of the officers said.

“I wasn’t trying to break no laws,” Garrett replied.

The exchange was caught on officer-worn bodycam video, provided by the Cleveland Police Department:

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department

Police then arrested Garrett, the report said. Officers also discovered Garrett was carrying a ‘small amount’ of marijuana.

Garrett was charged with criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest on July 12 and was given a $198 fine, the court documents say.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

