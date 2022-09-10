TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery.

The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7.

If you have any information call or text Crimestoppers at (419)-255-1111, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

TPD is attempting to identify this individual. (Provided by TPD)

