Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts fall kick-off

Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition
Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting their kick-off event on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Bowling Green City Park in the Veterans Atrium.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the United States has a suicide every 11 minutes. As suicide deaths increase, so does the number of those affected by suicide loss.

The kick-off event will have two sessions, one from 4 to 5 p.m., and another from 5 to 6 p.m. Local community members will be present explaining how the community can prevent suicide deaths, how the coalition can help those who have lost a loved one to suicide and hear first-person perspectives from individuals living in recovery.

Each session will have food as well as an opportunity to sign-up to be a part of the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Sign up for either session, for free at woodcountysuicideprevention.org.

Local support groups can be found through the Wood County Suicide Suicide Prevention website. Or, the Suicide Survivors Support Group meets in Perrysburg every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, call Unison Health at (419)-352-4624 for more information.

For immediate help, call the Wood County Crisis Line at (419)-502-4673.

