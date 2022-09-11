Birthday Club
180th Fighter Wing to test response capability

Although, this is scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.(Ohio Air National Guard)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Monday, Sept. 12, between 8 a.m. to noon.

People living in and around Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and Hillsdale, Michigan may hear or see fighter jets in close proximity.

The jets will be close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking a Track of Interest. This is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

This event will help exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and the 180th Fighter Wing.

These exercises are conducted routinely, as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle. This was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Although, this is scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or cancelled due to inclement weather.

Visit dvidshub.net for current photos and videos of the 180th Fighter Wing.

