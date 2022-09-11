Birthday Club
9/10: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Heavy downpours possible later Sunday with showers & storms.
9/10: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, especially west of I-75. Lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and t-storms are likely, mainly from after 2pm into Sunday night. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours will be possible. Lows Sunday night near 60. MONDAY: Partly sunny with just a shower or two around and highs near 70. Partly cloudy Monday night with a stray shower possible and lows in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. An isolated shower will be possible on Tuesday, then sunny and dry from Wednesday through Saturday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s, then in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.

