9/11: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Cool with spotty showers early this week, then several days of sun.
9/11: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and storms with locally heavy downpours through 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Cooler, less humid, and breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly sunny, and it’ll be a mainly dry day aside from a brief shower or two. MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers around, lows in the mid-50s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower or two around and highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sun and low humidity levels for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs each day in the low 80s. Getting hot again Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-80s, but a stray shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out.

