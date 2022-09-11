Walking the talk: Local mother spreading a message she believes her daughter left behind for her

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother, Beth Monroe, is walking around downtown for 24-hours, starting Friday evening, in honor of her late daughter Sarah.

“Today she would be 26, this is her actual birthday today,” said Monroe.

At just 18 years old, Sarah Monroe died by suicide. Now, family and friends are shining a light on depression and the impacts of bullying through the “Speak Peace” movement.

”This logo was painted by her and I found it after she had passed away and I thought it was her message to me that she wanted Speak Peace to be a movement,” Monroe said.

In 2021, Monroe started the movement with a smaller fundraiser as well as a 24-hour walk in memory of Sarah.

“If we save one or two lives, I’m ecstatic,” said Monroe.

Between the bake sale and bracelets being sold, the event turned out to be a success with the group raising just over a thousand dollars.

Monroe tells 13abc that all the money goes towards materials for bracelets and suicide prevention.

Loved ones knew they could make this year’s fundraiser even bigger, though.

“This year we just decided to do a couple different things,” said Monroe’s friend from Church Beth Heisey. We have a bake sale so all the members of church baked and donated, we have Beth’s bracelets, we’re doing kindness rock painting for the kids, we have chalk out, bubbles, just stuff so families that are taking their evening walk tonight can stop and get something to eat.”

Monroe adds that this event and the Speak Peace movement is all about promoting kindness.

“Yes, freedom of speech is something and we have that freedom, but sometimes you need to think about what you’re saying and how it might effect someone else,” said Monroe.

Donations to the movement can be made to Beth Monroe through Venmo @Speakpeace96.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.