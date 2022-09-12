Birthday Club
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say

Detectives said one person inside the building was shot and is in stable condition
One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police.
One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police.

The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street from Start High School.

Shell casings were found throughout the street, which police shut down during their investigation. The building was hit by several bullets. One of its doors was shattered.

Police are searching for the people involved. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

