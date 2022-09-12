Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.(Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021.

The Akron Police Department and USMS joined the investigation last week and found the girl in Akron on Sept. 12, 2022.

“The speed at which the investigation developed over the last week, and a recovery was able to happen in this case was exceptional,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our officers should be commended for recovering this child swiftly and safe.”

Officials said an “adult relative” of Shawna was also arrested on outstanding warrants during the teen’s recovery, adding that further charges are pending investigation.

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
- City leaders are partnering with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley to host a...
City leaders and Democratic gubernatorial nominee address gun violence
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards