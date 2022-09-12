Birthday Club
9/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Few showers tonight; plenty of sun and warmth from Wednesday onward
It's our coolest afternoon since late May, but we'll be sizzling close to 90F again by next weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
That cut-off low swirling slowly toward Toledo should keep highs in the 60s for the first time since late May, with lingering showers resurging late this evening. The clouds and cooler fall-like weather won’t last for long, as we warm back to the 80s under lots of sun from the midweek onwards -- and even approach 90F by Sunday.

