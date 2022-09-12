9/12: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

That cut-off low swirling slowly toward Toledo should keep highs in the 60s for the first time since late May, with lingering showers resurging late this evening. The clouds and cooler fall-like weather won’t last for long, as we warm back to the 80s under lots of sun from the midweek onwards -- and even approach 90F by Sunday.

