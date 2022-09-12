Birthday Club
Amphitheater discussions continue in Waterville Monday night

Waterville Landing Entertainment District
Waterville Landing Entertainment District(HB Concerts INC.)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The controversial plan to build an amphitheater in Waterville will face another slate of meetings Monday night.

The Plan Commission will take up the issue starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Primary School.

The proposal for the outdoor music venue is also on the docket at the Waterville City Council meeting, scheduled to take place at the same location later that night at 7:30 p.m.

