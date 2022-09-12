Amphitheater discussions continue in Waterville Monday night

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The controversial plan to build an amphitheater in Waterville will face another slate of meetings Monday night.

The Plan Commission will take up the issue starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Primary School.

The proposal for the outdoor music venue is also on the docket at the Waterville City Council meeting, scheduled to take place at the same location later that night at 7:30 p.m.

