Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning.

A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s vehicle which was stolen by the suspect during the incident.

The vehicle is a red 2009 Chevy Malibu with Temp Registration taped in the back window. The suspect is said to be armed with a .40 cal weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies located the vehicle in the 6000 block of State Route 18 next to a house trailer. Ohio State Highway Patrol and Tiffin Police Department assisted with the call. Officers were able to set up a perimeter and make contact with the trailer via phone calls and the cruiser PA system.

The Black Swamp ESU – county-wide special response and negotiation team – along with the County Wide Drone team were activated as people started exiting the trailer one at a time. One of the individuals was one of the suspects, who was taken into custody with no issues.

La’Dashiaun Ronnial Brown, of Dayton, was arrested. Brown is 21. The Greene County Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted and will begin filing charges for the stolen vehicle and felonious assault of the victim.

