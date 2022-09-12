Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure law
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children