City leaders and Democratic gubernatorial nominee address gun violence

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders are partnering with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley to host a community conversation regarding gun violence in Ohio on Tuesday.

The ‘What’s the Issue’ address will be held at 6 p.m. in the Scott High School’s Theater located on 2400 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.

The event which will include Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Toledo city councilman Nick Komives and city residents.

September 13 marks 90 days since Governor DeWine signed the arming teachers bill into law. The bill was met with criticism by both law enforcement and educators including the Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

To RSVP please contact courtney@nanwhaley.com.

