DORA expands in downtown Bowling Green

The City says DORA signs have been updated and repositioned to mark the new boundaries.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in downtown Bowling Green has been approved for expansion.

According to the City of Bowling Green, the original area has been expanded on South Main Street to include the parking lot on the south end of E. Clough Street. The East Wooster footprint has also been expanded to the east to include the Stone’s Throw Tavern.

In addition to the location expansion, DORA is also now happening year-round except during the Black Swamp Arts Festival weekend, which is held annually during the weekend after Labor Day.

The City says all other DORA regulations remain unchanged.

To review all of the DORA details, click here.

