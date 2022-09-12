Farm fun to get you into the fall mood

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - We’re into the middle of September and it is time to get out to the pumpkin patches and orchards to enjoy some fall fun. One place to do that is at Gust Brothers in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Nate Gust is one of the brothers who own the business. For many farmers, it’s been a challenging season with some areas seeing too much rain, or not enough rain.

“It’s been a little challenging, but we’ve had a good year so far,” Gust said. “The pumpkin crop has been pretty good.”

“They really don’t need a lot of rainfall. We’ve received just timely rains, just enough to kind of make it a solid crop. So, we’re very happy with our pumpkin crop,” Gust said.

From farm animals to collecting pumpkins, Gust Brothers offers plenty of ways families can interact with the farm. One way that’s become popular in recent years is the “you-pick” option.

“That’s one of the favorite things to do here,” Gust explains. “We consider ourselves a you-pick farm, and our farm’s got a lot of different you-pick options. In September, you-pick flowers are very popular. You get a vase of flowers for $10, and you go out and fill it as full as you want. And then in October, a lot of you-pick pumpkins, and you-pick vegetables as well.”

Gust Brothers is open daily from Labor Day to Halloween, 9am to 7pm.

You can visit their Facebook page or website for more information.

