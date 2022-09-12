Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Farm fun to get you into the fall mood

From goats, to pumpkins, to you-pick flowers. The fall fun is in full bloom!
From goats, to pumpkins, to you-pick flowers. The fall fun is in full bloom!
From goats, to pumpkins, to you-pick flowers. The fall fun is in full bloom!(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - We’re into the middle of September and it is time to get out to the pumpkin patches and orchards to enjoy some fall fun. One place to do that is at Gust Brothers in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Nate Gust is one of the brothers who own the business. For many farmers, it’s been a challenging season with some areas seeing too much rain, or not enough rain.

“It’s been a little challenging, but we’ve had a good year so far,” Gust said. “The pumpkin crop has been pretty good.”

“They really don’t need a lot of rainfall. We’ve received just timely rains, just enough to kind of make it a solid crop. So, we’re very happy with our pumpkin crop,” Gust said.

From farm animals to collecting pumpkins, Gust Brothers offers plenty of ways families can interact with the farm. One way that’s become popular in recent years is the “you-pick” option.

“That’s one of the favorite things to do here,” Gust explains. “We consider ourselves a you-pick farm, and our farm’s got a lot of different you-pick options. In September, you-pick flowers are very popular. You get a vase of flowers for $10, and you go out and fill it as full as you want. And then in October, a lot of you-pick pumpkins, and you-pick vegetables as well.”

Gust Brothers is open daily from Labor Day to Halloween, 9am to 7pm.

You can visit their Facebook page or website for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

Latest News

The gasoline bombs were collected as evidence.
Fostoria Police investigating Molotov cocktails found in yard
Thousands rally for abortion access at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses Planned Parenthood case against ‘Heartbeat Law’
9/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/12/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The City says DORA signs have been updated and repositioned to mark the new boundaries.
DORA expands in downtown Bowling Green