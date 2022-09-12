Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County.

The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.

According to organizers, the event will provide resources and information to community members. The resources will range from physical and mental health to workforce development and individual and family needs.

Organizers say attendees will receive nutritional education, east-to-make recipes and other key resources for whole person wellness. As an incentive, Meijer is providing a few $25 gift cards to the attendees who visit each resource booth.

A food distribution, provided through the West Ohio Food Bank, will also take place during the event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Tommie Harner with the West Ohio Food Bank at 419-222-7946.

