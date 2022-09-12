New trial date set for Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for the mother and grandmother of a Toledo toddler whose body was found in a pool at the family’s apartment complex two years ago has been pushed back.

The trial for Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept 19. It was last scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12. Cox is facing child endangerment and obstruction of justice charges and Johnson is facing an obstruction of justice charge in connection to the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble.

Braylen’s body was found in a pool at the family apartment complex after a days-long search in September 2020. The child was reported missing from his home by his grandmother. The pool where the boy was found had been searched five days earlier with no results.

An autopsy performed in the days following his death could not determine how the toddler had died, noting that there was no “anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” but adding that “submersion in water” was a contributing factor.

Investigators searched the home of his mother and grandmother as part of the initial investigation.

