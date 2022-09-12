Birthday Club
New trial date set for Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother

Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson are facing charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Braylen...
Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson are facing charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for the mother and grandmother of a Toledo toddler whose body was found in a pool at the family’s apartment complex two years ago has been pushed back.

The trial for Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept 19. It was last scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12. Cox is facing child endangerment and obstruction of justice charges and Johnson is facing an obstruction of justice charge in connection to the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble.

Braylen’s body was found in a pool at the family apartment complex after a days-long search in September 2020. The child was reported missing from his home by his grandmother. The pool where the boy was found had been searched five days earlier with no results.

An autopsy performed in the days following his death could not determine how the toddler had died, noting that there was no “anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” but adding that “submersion in water” was a contributing factor.

Investigators searched the home of his mother and grandmother as part of the initial investigation.

You can watch previous coverage below.

Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo.
The women were released on their own recognizance
Neighbors react to developments in the death of Braylen Noble
Indictment in the Braylen Nobles death
The Toledo police and mayor update the public on the investigation into the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble after his mother, grandmother are indicted.

