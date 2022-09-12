Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio now accepting campus safety grant applications

Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5...
Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5 million that’s available in the Ohio Campus Safety Grant Program.(WGEM)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Monday that Ohio is now accepting campus safety grant applications.

Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5 million that’s available in the Ohio Campus Safety Grant Program.

“Ohio continues to make investments to help protect our students and staff, whether they are in kindergarten or pursuing a graduate degree,” said DeWine. “Everyone should be able to learn in a safe, supportive environment so they can succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”

According to DeWine’s office, Monday’s announcement follows last month’s award of $47 million, through the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, to more than 1,000 schools.

DeWine’s office says to be eligible for the grant funding, colleges and universities must conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify any potential areas of improvement. Eligible expenses include improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.

“These grants will help fund vital safety and security upgrades to assist campus law enforcement agencies and area first responders,” said Tom Stickrath, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), which houses the OSSC.

According to DeWine’s office, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio School Safety Center will review the applications and plan to announce the grant awards in October.

To find the guidelines of the grant, public institutions of higher education can click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

Latest News

Toledo Police investigation
Toledo sees 3 homicides in one day in violent weekend
Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson are facing charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Braylen...
New trial date set for Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother
The event will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.
Waterville Landing Entertainment District
Amphitheater discussions continue in Waterville Monday night