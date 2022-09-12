Ohio now accepting campus safety grant applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Monday that Ohio is now accepting campus safety grant applications.

Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5 million that’s available in the Ohio Campus Safety Grant Program.

“Ohio continues to make investments to help protect our students and staff, whether they are in kindergarten or pursuing a graduate degree,” said DeWine. “Everyone should be able to learn in a safe, supportive environment so they can succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”

According to DeWine’s office, Monday’s announcement follows last month’s award of $47 million, through the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, to more than 1,000 schools.

DeWine’s office says to be eligible for the grant funding, colleges and universities must conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify any potential areas of improvement. Eligible expenses include improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances and secure doors.

“These grants will help fund vital safety and security upgrades to assist campus law enforcement agencies and area first responders,” said Tom Stickrath, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), which houses the OSSC.

According to DeWine’s office, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio School Safety Center will review the applications and plan to announce the grant awards in October.

To find the guidelines of the grant, public institutions of higher education can click here.

