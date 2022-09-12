September 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the upper 60s to around 70. A few showers are expected to return this evening. Scattered light rain is likely at times tonight into early Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s on Saturday. The upper 80s are expected on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.