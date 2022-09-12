Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

September 12th Weather Forecast

Cool Next 2 Days, Warm The Rest Of Summer
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the upper 60s to around 70. A few showers are expected to return this evening. Scattered light rain is likely at times tonight into early Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s on Saturday. The upper 80s are expected on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

September 12th Weather Forecast
September 12th Weather Forecast
9/11: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/11: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/11: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/11: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sept. 11, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 11, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast