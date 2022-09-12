Birthday Club
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .

The first meeting will be held tonight:

Monday, September 12

Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St.5-6:30 p.m.

The following are Scheduled at your neighborhood library:

Monday, September 19

Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Ln.5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, September 26

Birmingham Library, 203 Paine Ave.5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 3

Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 17

West Toledo Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave.5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 24

Heatherdowns Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd.5-6:30 p.m.

