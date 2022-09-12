TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday.

The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School.

According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends when three Black male suspects allegedly pointed guns at the group of friends and stole the male victim’s keys.

TPD says the suspects then drove away in the victim’s black Chrysler 200.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.