TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday.

According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her face. Emergency crews took her an an area hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose her condition.

The department did not identify any suspects in the police report and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 and remain anonymous.

