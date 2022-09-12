Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park

(Source: MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday.

According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her face. Emergency crews took her an an area hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose her condition.

The department did not identify any suspects in the police report and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 and remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon,...
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TPD is attempting to identify these individuals.
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

Latest News

It's our coolest afternoon since late May, but we'll be sizzling close to 90F again by next...
9/12: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School.
TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
Lutheran Social Services received a donation from Coca-Cola Consolidated and is also holding a...
Lutheran Social Services receives Coca-Cola donation and holds Food Drive