Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike.

Another vehicle hit the motorcycle when it slid into oncoming traffic, according to police.

Debra Martinez, 67, did not survive the crash. She was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation.

