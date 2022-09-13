Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

AASLNO announces tribute to Stone Thrower: Chuck Ealey

The event is a special tribute in Ealey’s honor as he will be inducted into the NCAA College...
The event is a special tribute in Ealey’s honor as he will be inducted into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame later this year.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The African American Sports Legends of Northwest Ohio announced a tribute to the Stone Thrower: Chuck Ealey on Tuesday.

The event will take place on Sept. 18 at Jesup Wakeman Scott High School located at 2400 Collingwood Blvd. The tribute will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, the event is a special tribute in Ealey’s honor as he will be inducted into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame later this year.

Organizers say Ealey was the quarterback of the undefeated University of Toledo football team from 1969-1971, winning 35 consecutive games. Ealey and his high school team also never lost a varsity contest.

The African American Sports Legends committee, along with Ealey, will be available for interviews before and after the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day

Latest News

Toledo Arts Commission Momentum
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
Waterville residents weighed in on a proposed concert venue on Sept. 12, 2022
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed amphitheater
The event will take place from March 17 to March 19 at the Huntington Center located at 500...
Tickets now on-sale for Toledo Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East
Cedar Point Sports Center
Coach gets 13 year prison sentence for Sandusky basketball tournament shooting