AASLNO announces tribute to Stone Thrower: Chuck Ealey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The African American Sports Legends of Northwest Ohio announced a tribute to the Stone Thrower: Chuck Ealey on Tuesday.

The event will take place on Sept. 18 at Jesup Wakeman Scott High School located at 2400 Collingwood Blvd. The tribute will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

According to organizers, the event is a special tribute in Ealey’s honor as he will be inducted into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame later this year.

Organizers say Ealey was the quarterback of the undefeated University of Toledo football team from 1969-1971, winning 35 consecutive games. Ealey and his high school team also never lost a varsity contest.

The African American Sports Legends committee, along with Ealey, will be available for interviews before and after the event.

