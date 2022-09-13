Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!

Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival that “celebrates our vibrant community through arts and culture.”

The event is sponsored by ProMedica.

THURSDAY: DANCE IN THE GLASS CITY

Momentum | Intersection Exhibition Opening - Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, Reflection Room - 5:00PM to 7:00PM

Dancin’ in the Streets - Art Loop Collaboration N. St. Clair Street - 5:30PM to 8:30PM

Food Trucks - Promenade Park / Summit Street - 5:30PM to 9:00PM

Glassblowing Films - Promenade Park, Upper Level - ParkVision Screen - 5:30PM to 8:30PM

Pop-Up Murals - Local Artists - Promenade Park, Lower Level - 5:30PM to 7:30PM

Art Loop After Dark Silent Disco - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 8:00PM to 10:00PM

”Oscillation” by The Urban Conga, tour managed by Creos - Hilton Garden Inn Pocket Park - All Weekend

”Canopy” by Pneuhaus and Can-Duit Bike Powered Events - Festival Park, Lower Level - All Weekend

”Giant Light Box” by Adam Sanzenbacher - Festival Park, Lower Level - All Weekend

FRIDAY: PARTY IN THE GLASS CITY - PARTY ALONG THE RIVERSIDE

Gates Open - ProMedica Live Concert - Promenade Park - 5:00PM

Ramona Collins - hosted by ProMedica Live - Promenade Park - 6:15PM

Patti LaBelle - hosted by ProMedica Live - Promenade Park - 8:00PM to 10:00PM

”Canopy” by Pneuhaus and Can-duit Bike Powered Events - Festival Park, Lower Level - All Weekend

”Giant Light Box” by Adam Sanzenbacher - Festival Park, Lower Level - All Weekend

”Oscillation” by The Urban Conga, tour managed by Creos - Hilton Garden Inn Pocket Park - All Weekend

FRIDAY: PARTY IN THE GLASS CITY - PARTY AT UPTOWN GREEN PARK, 1904 MADISON AVE.

Hands-on Art Activities - UpTown Green Park - 5:00PM to 7:30PM

Food Trucks - UpTown Green Park - 5:00PM to 9:00PM

Flameworking Demonstrations - UpTown Green Park - 5:00PM to 8:00PM

Poetry Readings - UpTown Green Park - 5:30PM to 6:30

PMRELA Percussion - UpTown Green Park - 7:00PM to 8:00PM

Bitch, Thunder - UpTown Green Park - 8:00PM to 9:00PM

SATURDAY: PLAY IN THE GLASS CITY

Artist Market - Promenade Park, Lower Level - 1:00PM to 8:00PM

Firenation - Live Glass Blowing Demonstrations - Promenade Park, Lower Level - 1:00PM to 8:00PM

Yoga + Mindfulness - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 1:00PM to 2:00PM

Pop-up Murals - Local Artists - Promenade Park, Lower Level - 1:00PM to 4:00PM

Bird’s Eye View Circus - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 2:00PM to 5:00PM

Magician Andrew Martin - Promenade Park - Roaming entertainment - 2:00PM to 4:00PM

Toledo School for the Arts Steel Drums - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 4:00PM to 5:00PM

Whitman on Walls! - Films + Poetry Readings - Promenade Park - 7:00PM to 8:00PM

Klashing Black - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 5:00PM to 6:00PM

Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder - Promenade Park, Upper Level - 6:00PM to 7:00PM

Momentum After Party featuring davekevinadam - Festival Park, Lower Level - 8:00PM to 10:00PM

Clearly Hidden! Glass Ornament Scavenger Hunt - Promenade Park + Festival Park - 1:00PM start

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.