Fostoria Police investigate Molotov cocktails found in yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family comes home to find a Molotov cocktail filled with gasoline.

The gasoline bombs were found Saturday night on the 700 block of Circle Drive.

Fostoria police said it appears some tried to light the homemade wick on one of the bottles. The woman who found it says she thought it was trash.

“I thought animals got in the trashcan, and we had trash up here. The closer I got, the more I realized it smell like gasoline and stuff,” said Makayla Ray.

Police collected the bottles, notified the State Fire Marshals Office, and will test the bottles for DNA.

