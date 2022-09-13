HalloWeekends returns this week with many tricks and treats

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - HalloWeekends is returning to Cedar Point on Thursday for its 25th year and will include many tricks and treats for all guests.

HalloWeekends began 25 years ago with just a few fall weekends at Cedar Point and has since grown into the seven-weekend extravaganza filled with family-friendly activities, blood-curling haunted attractions, specialty food and drinks and live shows.

Cedar Point says this year will include the return of many popular daytime HalloWeekends kids favorites including trick-or-treat, The Magical House on Boo Hill, pumpkin decorating, corn and hay bale mazes, mini tractor rides, the kids’ costume contest and more.

At night, brave guests will meet Mr. Midnight, HalloWeekends’ new and official “Master of Scarymonies.” Mr. Midnight will orchestrate and commence the haunted activities on the HalloWeekends Main Stage.

Guests will then be able to enter the outdoor fright zones including Blood on the Bayou and Banished and Harvest Fear, or they can find their way through indoor haunted mazes like Slaughter House, Hexed and Fearground Freak Show.

According to Cedar Point, in celebration of the 25th year of HalloWeekends, the following tricks and treats will be featured:

Thursday Night Frights

Nighttime-appropriate interactive shows that are exclusive to Thursday nights will debut. “Scare-a-oke” at the Farmhouse Kitchen and Grill Stage. Guests can belt out, or scream, their favorite Halloween tunes in front of a captive Frontier Town audience. “Witch Sisters’ Insult-emporium: Witch, Please!” On the Cedar Point Ballroom balcony, the Witch Sisters will heckle and interact with passers-by. “Slash Mob” The new pop-up sensation will appear at various locations inside to park to show off their killer choreography.



Bloodbath

Located within the Steel Vengeance roller coaster lies the new Bloodbath indoor haunted maze. Guests will enter what appears to be a new private club named “Orpheus.” As guests move through the darkness, music and lights, vampire-like creatures emerge and the true underground operation is realized.

The Haunting of Eerie Estate

Eerie Estate is the site of the Sandusky Paranormal Society’s latest investigation and invites guests along for for a classic ghost hunt. Guests take part in a mysterious exploration, taking them deeper into the multiple rooms and beyond the dark shadows of the limestone mansion.

The Midnight Hour: 25 Years of HalloWeekends with Midnight Syndicate

Since 1997, Cedar Point’s midways and haunted mazes have been filled with the musical stylings of Northeast Ohio’s Midnight Syndicate , a duo of musicians whose curated creepy melodies can be heard in haunted attractions around the world. This year, guests can embark on a musical tour of the sights and sounds of the collaboration between Cedar Point and Midnight Syndicate.

Drinks & Dining to Die For

Select food locations will feature “Flavors of HalloWeekends” with items such as sausage-on-a-stick, beer cheese waffle fries, hand-crafted pumpkin rules, spicy corn chorizo and more. Popular favorites such as blood bags, themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered throughout the park including the “Midnight Elixirs” bar at the foot of the Frontier Trail.

New recipes will be available as part of “Mr. Midnight’s Fiendish Feast,” a seven-week, seven-course menu offered on Friday’s only, while supplies last.

Slasher Sale

From now until Thursday, guests can purchase discounted HalloWeekends tickets for $29.99. Tickets are valid for a one-day visit to HalloWeekends.

According to Cedar Point, HalloWeekends runs Thursday nights, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept 15. through Oct. 2. Daytime activities for kids are available on Fridays through Sundays.

For more information on the full HalloWeekends offerings, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.