Moment of Science: Space Taste/Smell

We’ve explored the wonders of space quite a few times on here, and all of the stunning visuals that go with peering across the universe... but what about some of the other senses? This week, we’re discovering what space tastes and even smells like.

*We’re making some big assumptions here. First off, we’re trying to get away from what planets and other celestial bodies smell or taste like, and focus on the space in between. That having been said, astronauts on spacewalks in Earth orbit have reported their suits and equipment smelling like seared steak or burnt almond afterward, or even more industrial notes like arc welding or gunpowder. That’s because of “polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons”... it’s a mouthful, or in this case, noseful. It turns out these molecules are found all throughout the universe, from comets and meteors to oil and gas... and it’s thought those hydrocarbons could have been the kick-starter for Earth’s primordial soup. (Moment of Science disclaimer: If you somehow ever get the chance to taste primordial soup, or space dust... don’t.)

*Anyway, that sooty smell kind of makes sense in a high-carbon, low-oxygen environment... but a different sort of sensory experience lies some 26,000 light years from Earth. Over a decade ago, astronomers pointed their telescopes and spectroscopes toward “Sagittarius B2″, a huge dust cloud in the middle of our galaxy. They ended up finding precursors to amino acids, the building blocks of life. That discovery was noteworthy in and of itself, but they also found a variety of alcohols... just not ones you’d want to bring to a party. We’re talking methanol, ethanol, propanol, and one curious concoction called “ethyl formate” hanging around there. Ethyl formate is what gives raspberries their taste, and rum its smell! (Weirdly enough, it’s also found in bee stingers and even the bodies of ants... no word on when they’ll start their own space colonies.)

Anyway, there’s your ace in the hole for bar trivia: a lot of space smells like burnt steak and some of it tastes like raspberries... though if you don’t elaborate, that’s the kind of statement that might get you cut off at the bar instead.

