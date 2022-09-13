Birthday Club
New facility could help eliminate smell from Sunny Farms landfill

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New technology and equipment at Sunny Farms could help eliminate the smell coming from the landfill.

Sunny Farms is a facility in Fostoria that’s mostly full of construction and demolition debris that comes on train cars from the east coast. The debris eventually decomposes and creates gas. One major complaint back in 2019 was the smell that came from the landfill.

“Back in 2019, we added so many safeguards and precautions to control the gas that it didn’t leave our borders and that will remain to be the same, but we’re making it even more environmentally friendly,” said Benjamin Nutter of WIN Waste Innovations. “This is the first step in cleaning up that landfill gas.”

A new hydrogen sulfide facility is currently being constructed and when everything is completed, it will be part of the new hydrogen sulfide removal process. The equipment will cost around $50 million and it’s all to make sure people living in the area don’t smell the landfill.

A temporary hydrogen sulfide removal facility was constructed in the last few years and this new one is expected to perform even better.

“What we learned is we needed to have lots more safeguards and precautions to make sure we are safe, operational excellence, and environmentally friendly,” said Nutter. “This system has a guarantee of limiting 98% of all the hydrogen. We hope it’ll do better.”

