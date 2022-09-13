Birthday Club
No suspects in two separate Toledo shootings Monday night

Toledo Police investigation
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo on Monday, according to police records.

The first happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Royalton. Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Life squad took him to an area hospital for his injuries police described as non-life-threatening. Police said the boy’s parent was on scene when they arrived. TPD did not identify any suspects in connection to that shooting in the police report.

Less than two hours later, police said a 30-year-old man was hospitalized after a drive by shooting. It happened in the 2300 block of Rosedale around 9:30 p.m. Officers were responding to a Shot Spotter alert of 10 rounds when the victim arrived at an area hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

The victim told officers he was standing in front of his home when an unknown black SUV drove past, circled back, then fired multiple rounds before taking off. TPD did not identify any suspects in the shooting on the police report.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

