Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday.

One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater.

“After tonight will take the public comments, we get, and then the staff will start reviewing the details, like the engineering plans and stuff like that, within those applications. And if everything meets the requirements, the next step will be the issue draft permits,” said Dina Peirce, the media relation coordinator for the Ohio EPA.

Sherry Fleming, a concerned resident at the meeting, said she believes money is the main objective.

“Money is the driving force behind this. I don’t feel that the environment has the priority that it should have in this whole process,” said Fleming. She added that the risk of approving the permits outweighs the reward. “Water is our big concern in Williams County, but the discharge sent to the Saint Joe’s affects Fort Wayne, Defiance, Maumee, and eventually Lake Erie. So we’re hoping there are a lot of people that understand that this could affect their drinking water source,” said Fleming.

Fleming said the salmon pose a great risk as well.

“They basically said at the federal level that genetically engineered salmon will eventually escape into the wild. So this is a conduit right into Lake Erie, into the great lakes ecosystem. It’s a complete change to the ecosystem of the Great Lakes,” said Flemming.

Carl Rockwood, a volunteer for the Williams County Water Alliance, said now is not a good time for the permits.

“We don’t want you here. We don’t need any more pollution. We’re not against the business or your philosophy, but right now, we just don’t need any more pollution in this county.” Rockwood said.

The Ohio EPA did not come to a resolution during the meeting, nor have they scheduled a follow-up meeting at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.