September 13th Weather Forecast

Cool Today, Sunny & Dry Rest Of The 7-Day
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Late morning sunshine is expected today followed by more afternoon clouds. There is just a slim chance of a left over shower. Highs will be in the low 70s. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a clearing sky and lows in the middle 50s. The rest of the 7-day forecast brings a mostly sunny sky with a warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend bounces back into the middle to upper 80s. Highs may near record highs next week with readings around 90 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

