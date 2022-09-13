Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.

Cornelious and Cleveland are facing a series of charges including aggravated murder, attempt to commit aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges.

Sources tell 13abc Cornelious is in police custody on unrelated charges. Cleveland and Wilson are not in custody at this time.

According to Toledo Police, Kenneth White was driving on Collingwood near Delaware Ave. with Ezell, his niece, in the backseat when someone drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire. White was injured and Ezell died at the hospital from her injuries.

