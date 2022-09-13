Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl

Damia Ezell
Damia Ezell(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.

Cornelious and Cleveland are facing a series of charges including aggravated murder, attempt to commit aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice charges.

Sources tell 13abc Cornelious is in police custody on unrelated charges. Cleveland and Wilson are not in custody at this time.

According to Toledo Police, Kenneth White was driving on Collingwood near Delaware Ave. with Ezell, his niece, in the backseat when someone drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire. White was injured and Ezell died at the hospital from her injuries.

Previous coverage:

Damia Ezell
Damia Ezell(WTVG)
Damia Ezell mural

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting at a baby shower inside a building on...
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
A man was found shot dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
‘How does this happen?’ Toledo records 3 homicides in single day

Latest News

A new hydrogen sulfide facility is currently being constructed and when everything is...
New facility could help eliminate smell from Sunny Farms landfill
Toledo Arts Commission Momentum
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
The event is a special tribute in Ealey’s honor as he will be inducted into the NCAA College...
AASLNO announces tribute to Stone Thrower: Chuck Ealey
Waterville residents weighed in on a proposed concert venue on Sept. 12, 2022
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed amphitheater